Iron Butt ride raises money for children hospital

The Alee Shriners Iron Knights pose outside the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina with a check for $35,155 the raised during their annual Iron Butt Ride. The Alee Shriners Iron Knights raised over $35,000 from its annual Iron Butt Ride for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.

