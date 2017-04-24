Iron Butt ride raises money for children hospital

The Alee Shriners Iron Knights pose outside the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina with a check for $35,155 the raised during their annual Iron Butt Ride. The Alee Shriners Iron Knights raised over $35,000 from its annual Iron Butt Ride for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.

