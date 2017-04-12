Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings U...

Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates for Regional Management Corp

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regional Management Corp recently: 4/11/2017 - Regional Management Corp had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

