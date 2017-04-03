Hicks column: Don't want to raise taxes for roads? Then embrace casinos
If you voted for the guy who built this, then you can not legitimately oppose casinos in South Carolina. File Everyone who drives in this state says the roads are terrible, and they are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC