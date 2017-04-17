Greenwood County Arrest Report for April 17, 2017

Abercrombie, David Kyle, 3/8/71 of 100 Madison Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for; domestic violence 2nd degree Anderson, Lavaria Jamel, 9/3/99 of 595 McLees Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: failure to stop on lawful command, possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest with assault on officer Archie, Brayland Alexander, 6/28/92 of 155 Ridge Road, Greenville SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol Ashley, Joey Alton, 9/12/85 of 405 Billy Leopard Road, Cross Hill SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant, DUS 2nd offense, operating uninsured vehicle, unlawful use of tag Baumgardner, David Howard, 8/7/63 of 104 Foxcroft Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant, contempt of court Calhoun, James Sr., 8/7/63 of 104 Foxcroft Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO ... (more)

