Greenwood County Arrest Report for April 17, 2017
Abercrombie, David Kyle, 3/8/71 of 100 Madison Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for; domestic violence 2nd degree Anderson, Lavaria Jamel, 9/3/99 of 595 McLees Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: failure to stop on lawful command, possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest with assault on officer Archie, Brayland Alexander, 6/28/92 of 155 Ridge Road, Greenville SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol Ashley, Joey Alton, 9/12/85 of 405 Billy Leopard Road, Cross Hill SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant, DUS 2nd offense, operating uninsured vehicle, unlawful use of tag Baumgardner, David Howard, 8/7/63 of 104 Foxcroft Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant, contempt of court Calhoun, James Sr., 8/7/63 of 104 Foxcroft Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar '17
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar '17
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Venturajj2233
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC