Greenville-based nonprofit to gift hundreds of Upstate students with free prom dresses
For the seventh year in a row, an Upstate nonprofit group is gifting hundreds of teens with free prom dresses. Members of the group Think2xTwice put together the annual Fairy Godmother Project to provide hundreds of Upstate students with free prom dresses, shoes and accessories to look their best for the big dance.
