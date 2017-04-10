Graham, Wilson to fly T-50A fighter trainer jets assembled in Greenville
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson will speak Monday at Lockheed Martin's Greenville facility and fly in the T-50A fighter trainers that the company is developing as a possible replacement to the US Air Force's current fighter training jets. Lockheed Martin said the T-50A is the aerospace company's entry in the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training competition.
