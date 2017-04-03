Film about Lynyrd Skynyrda s tragic plane crash to begin production later this month

A new biopic focusing on the tragic 1977 plane crash that claimed the life of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant and other members of the band will begin shooting in Los Angeles at the end of April, Deadline reports. Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash is being directed by Jared Cohn , who also wrote the film based on a story by ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle , one of the survivors of the accident.

