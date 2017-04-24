Coroner: 1 killed in multi-vehicle co...

Coroner: 1 killed in multi-vehicle collision on US 25 in Greenville

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WMBF

The Greenville County Coroner confirms one person has died in a multi-vehicle collision on North US Highway 25 in Greenville County Sunday afternoon. Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. at Old Settlement Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Sun Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar '17 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar '17 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar '17 Frankenberry 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC