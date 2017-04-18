Charleston officials push for affordable housing bill in the Statehouse

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, has sponsored a bill that would allow local governments to pass ordinances requiring developers to include a percentage of affordable housing units in new projects or pay an additional development fee. File Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, has sponsored a bill that would allow local governments to pass ordinances requiring developers to include a percentage of affordable housing units in new projects or pay an additional development fee.

