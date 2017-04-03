8 states sue Trump administration for delaying energy efficiency standards
Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry points during his speech at the Freedom Summit in Greenville, South Carolina May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane Attorneys general from eight states said Monday they filed suit against the Trump administration for delaying energy efficiency standards for such consumer products as ceiling fans, portable air conditions, walk-in coolers and freezers and commercial boilers.
