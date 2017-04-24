3 Myrtle Beach restaurants rank among best brunch spots in SC
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Three restaurants in Myrtle Beach prove brunch is the best meal of the day, cracking a top-10 list of best brunch spots in South Carolina. According to Onlyinyourstate.com , Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery, located at 3301 North Kings Highway, is the second-best brunch spot in SC, citing the house specialty waffles.
