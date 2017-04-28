28 High-End Town Homes Coming to BullStreet
Greenville developer The Terranova Group plans to build a townhouse complex at BullStreet, the site of the former state mental hospital. Dubbed TownPark at BullStreet, the development will include 28 two- and three-story modern townhomes that will sell for $300,000 to $400,000.
