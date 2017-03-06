XChange: Solution Providers Need Architecture Approach To Succeed, Future-Proof Security Investments
To bring true value to customers around security, solution providers need to take an architectural approach, security experts said Sunday at the XChange Solution Provider Security University event. An architectural approach to security means building and designing something that brings together disparate systems in a uniform way, with a solid form and function, Michael Knight, president and CTO of Greenville, S.C.-based Encore Technology Group said at the event, which is being hosted by CRN parent company The Channel Company in National Harbor, Md., this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan '17
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC