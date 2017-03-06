XChange: Solution Providers Need Architecture Approach To Succeed, Future-Proof Security Investments

To bring true value to customers around security, solution providers need to take an architectural approach, security experts said Sunday at the XChange Solution Provider Security University event. An architectural approach to security means building and designing something that brings together disparate systems in a uniform way, with a solid form and function, Michael Knight, president and CTO of Greenville, S.C.-based Encore Technology Group said at the event, which is being hosted by CRN parent company The Channel Company in National Harbor, Md., this week.

