Woman accused of stealing $10G worth ...

Woman accused of stealing $10G worth of cosmetics from mall arrested

Yesterday Read more: Fox News

Police in Greenville, South Carolina said a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Haywood Mall kiosk has been arrested. Police said Victoria Lee Robertson took cosmetic and skin care products valued at approximately $10,000 from the Kristal Cosmetics kiosk located inside Haywood Mall.

Greenville, SC

