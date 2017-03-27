Web-to-Print Remains Crucial to Keepi...

Web-to-Print Remains Crucial to Keeping Print Buyers Satisfied and Loyal

Nothing says that a printing company has to have Web-to-print capability, but it's getting difficult to justify doing business without it. W2P-enabled e-commerce may have been a novelty once, but it's a core competency now - an amenity that customers expect and a sales-generating asset that printers can use to keep those clients satisfied and loyal.

