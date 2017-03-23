VIDEO: Greenville Co. deputy explains card skimmer, camera found at bank
As identity thieves get better and better technology, deputies are warning Upstate citizens to be aware of new scam techniques. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a video of a card skimmer and camera which were found at a Greenville bank on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
