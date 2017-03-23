VIDEO: Greenville Co. deputy explains...

VIDEO: Greenville Co. deputy explains card skimmer, camera found at bank

Thursday Mar 23

As identity thieves get better and better technology, deputies are warning Upstate citizens to be aware of new scam techniques. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a video of a card skimmer and camera which were found at a Greenville bank on Thursday.

