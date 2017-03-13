Verizon Wireless to fill 100 positions at new center in Greenville
Verizon Wireless announced it is hosting an open house hiring event to fill 100 sales positions at its new telesales center in Greenville. Verizon stated job candidates will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities at Verizon and to tour the Greenville Solutions Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Tue
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Tue
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mon
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb '17
|New to the area
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC