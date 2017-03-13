Verizon Wireless to fill 100 position...

Verizon Wireless to fill 100 positions at new center in Greenville

Verizon Wireless announced it is hosting an open house hiring event to fill 100 sales positions at its new telesales center in Greenville. Verizon stated job candidates will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities at Verizon and to tour the Greenville Solutions Center.

