USC Upstate hosts conference on ending child abuse

Officials from USC Upstate said a child-abuse pediatrician and a psychiatrist with more than a decade of experience treating trauma victims who suffer from addiction will be among the featured speakers at the "A Brighter Future: Ending Child Abuse through Advocacy and Education" conference at the university. Registration for the conference, which is now in its eighth year, will begin at 8 a.m. in the University Readiness Center located at 800 University Way in Spartanburg.

