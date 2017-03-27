The Marcus King Band To Appear On CBS...

The Marcus King Band To Appear On CBS 'Saturday Sessions'

Friday Mar 24 Read more: JamBase

Each Saturday a musical act performs as part of the nationally televised morning talk show CBS This Morning for a segment dubbed Saturday Sessions . The Saturday Sessions on Saturday, March 25 will feature rising jam-blues act The Marcus King Band .

