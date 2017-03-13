The Agenda: Budget week in Columbia; USC and Winthrop are dancing;...
It's budget week in Columbia, so in the coming days we will find out more about how the state will fund education , pensions , roads, and domestic violence initiatives. Source: Statehouse Report The University of South Carolina got an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament yesterday and Winthrop earned an automatic bid as the Big South champs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|11 hr
|Venturajj2233
|17
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb '17
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb '17
|WelbyMD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC