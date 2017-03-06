Spinx Managers Earn Retail Management Certificates

The University of South Carolina Upstate will host the graduation of its inaugural class from the Retail Management Certificate Program on May 17 in Greenville, S.C.; 15 Spinx Co. managers have completed the year-long program formed as a partnership between USC Upstate's George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business & Economics and Spinx, a chain of convenience stores and gasoline retailers based in Greenville.

