Spinx Managers Earn Retail Management Certificates

Friday Mar 3

The University of South Carolina Upstate will host the graduation of its inaugural class from the Retail Management Certificate Program on May 17 in Greenville, S.C.; 15 Spinx Co. managers have completed the year-long program formed as a partnership between USC Upstate's George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business & Economics and Spinx, a chain of convenience stores and gasoline retailers based in Greenville.

