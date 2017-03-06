Spinx Managers Earn Retail Management Certificates
The University of South Carolina Upstate will host the graduation of its inaugural class from the Retail Management Certificate Program on May 17 in Greenville, S.C.; 15 Spinx Co. managers have completed the year-long program formed as a partnership between USC Upstate's George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business & Economics and Spinx, a chain of convenience stores and gasoline retailers based in Greenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan '17
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC