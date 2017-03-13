Section of Haviland Avenue in Greenvi...

Section of Haviland Avenue in Greenville to close for a week

Greenville city officials said the section of Haviland Avenue between Sitka Avenue and Nicholtown Road will close on Wednesday as construction crews begin sewer work in the area.

