Put up Your Duke's
A hundred years ago, an enterprising woman named Eugenia Duke started selling sandwiches made her homemade mayonnaise to soldiers stationed near Greenville, South Carolina. By 1919 she was selling over 10,000 sandwiches a day, making her a successful and profitable entrepreneur in an era when women had little leverage in the business world.
