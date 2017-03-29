Pop culture made us underestimate can...

Pop culture made us underestimate candidate Trump. It shouldn't overestimate him now.

People stand in line waiting to enter the Underwood 2016 booth near the Peace Center last year before CBS News's Republican presidential debate in Greenville, S.C. All the way back in August 2015, when it still seemed utterly bizarre not simply that Donald Trump had entered the Republican field of candidates for the presidency but also was leading it, my colleague Sonny Bunch wrote a post suggesting that pop culture had, unwittingly, laid the groundwork for Trump's run. Movies like "Primary Colors," "The American President" and "Bulworth" had made a fetish out of politicians who broke with tradition and gave the American people the straight talk they deserved.

