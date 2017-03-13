Over 1,000 without power in Greenville County as crews battle fire on Rutherford Road
According to Duke Energy's outage map , 1,137 customers are currently without power in the area. The outage was first reported at 10:47 p.m. and is expected to be repaired by 1 a.m. Viewers have contacted FOX about a large fire burning in the city of Greenville.
