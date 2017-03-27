Our First Live Interview: Drake Men's...

Our First Live Interview: Drake Men's Basketball Coach Niko Medved

15 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The new Drake University men's basketball coach Niko Medved was introduced on Monday to a group of approximately 50 people at the school's Knapp Center. Medved was previously at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, where he was employed for four years.

Greenville, SC

