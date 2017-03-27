Oakwood WorldwideA Honors Top Americas Region Supply Chain Partners
Oakwood Worldwide, the global leader in corporate housing and serviced apartmen ts, recently recognized its top performing Americas Region supply chain partners during the annual Corporate Housing Providers Association conference. These six winners were selected from the more than 1,600 suppliers in the 23 countries in Oakwood Worldwide's Americas Region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC