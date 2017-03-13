Nikki Lane is indeed a highway queen: 'I'm just a redneck girl who plays guitar'
Nikki Lane says she has a bad case of "computer brain." To hear her tell it, her mind is constantly computing, always thinking "about the practical side" of her music career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|23 hr
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Tue
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Tue
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mon
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC