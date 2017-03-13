Nikki Lane is indeed a highway queen:...

Nikki Lane is indeed a highway queen: 'I'm just a redneck girl who plays guitar'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Nikki Lane says she has a bad case of "computer brain." To hear her tell it, her mind is constantly computing, always thinking "about the practical side" of her music career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) 5 hr chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) 23 hr Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Wed Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Tue JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Tue Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mon Venturajj2233 17
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC