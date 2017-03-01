Nikki Lane and Brent Cobb offer alternative visions of Nashville

For her recently released third album, Highway Queen , Nashville singer Nikki Lane reveals a new level of self-awareness, on the title track counting the miles she's logged on the road while also reflecting on the mixture of hard work and posturing required to find success. Later, on "700,000 Rednecks," she seems to apply both themes to the motivation afforded by her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, and the red-meat hokum the country industry feeds upon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.