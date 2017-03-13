NASF Palmetto Southeast Chapter Helps...

NASF Palmetto Southeast Chapter Helps 'Stick it to Cancer'

The chapter felt led to donate to something organic and close to its roots where many members reside within the Greenville area, and where many meetings and events take place. The NASF Palmetto Southeast Chapter help a "Stick it to Cancer" fundraiser and 2017 New Year kickoff event which chapter president and Big Anodes president Paul Skelton says was a great success.

