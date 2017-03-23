Mississippi, Georgia couples named outstanding young farmers
Couples from Mississippi and Georgia are among four couples who have been recognized as among the nation's best young farmers. Brad and Molly Judson of West Point, Mississippi; and Ben and Julie Anna Boyd of Sylvania, Georgia, took home the awards from the National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress last month in Greenville, South Carolina.
