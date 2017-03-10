Millennials abandoning Christianity because of family breakdown, author claims
Millennials abandoning Christianity is mostly fueled by family breakdown, says the author of a new book on why so many of them are leaving their faith, yet reasons do exist to be encouraged. In Abandoned Faith: Why Millennials Are Walking Away and How You Can Lead Them Home , co-authors Alex McFarland and Jason Jimenez engage this vaunted generation and examine what went wrong.
