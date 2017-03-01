Michelin adds radio frequency identification tagging to commercial truck tires
Michelin Americas Truck Tires, a division of Michelin North America Inc ., Greenville, South Carolina, announced radio frequency identification technology is being added to Michelin commercial truck tires and retreads. The RFID is designed to enable fleets to better manage their tire assets throughout the full life cycle.
