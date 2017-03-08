Merriweather Takes 3rd At NCAA Championships
Merriweather shook off the nerves after her first throw of the day to set a new Charlotte program record with a distance of 21.42 meters on her second attempt. She quickly topped herself however, reaching 21.48 meters on her next throw to sit fourth on the leaderboards.
