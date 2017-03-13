Marquette to open NCAA Tournament against South Carolina
The Marquette Golden Eagles earned a number-10 seed in the NCAA Tournament's East Region and will face number-7 South Carolina on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. It's the first trip to the NCAA Tournament for Marquette since 2013 and the first since Steve Wojciechowski took over the program.
