Marquette earns #10 seed out East
The Golden Eagles got bounced in the quarterfinals by Seton Hall last week but at 19-12, they still received an at-large bid to the big dance. Marquette is seeded 10th in the East Regional and they'll open against number 7 South Carolina on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.
