Lockheed Martin Moving F-16 Productio...

Lockheed Martin Moving F-16 Production To South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manufacturing.net

News media outlets report the company is moving production of F-16s to Greenville, South Carolina, to make room for expanded production of the newer F-35 jet fighters in Fort Worth, Texas. Defense One reports that the United States has not purchased F-16s since 1999, but Lockheed Martin has orders from several countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Sun Looking 4 you 60
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 16 chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar 13 Venturajj2233 17
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC