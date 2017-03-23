Lockheed Martin Moving F-16 Production To South Carolina
News media outlets report the company is moving production of F-16s to Greenville, South Carolina, to make room for expanded production of the newer F-35 jet fighters in Fort Worth, Texas. Defense One reports that the United States has not purchased F-16s since 1999, but Lockheed Martin has orders from several countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Looking 4 you
|60
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC