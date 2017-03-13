LFA Unveils Triple Shot in April
Legacy Fighting Alliance CEO Ed Soares announced this week that LFA will host three consecutive weeks of LFA events across three time zones in April. These will be the eighth, ninth, and tenth LFA events after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Legacy Fighting Championship and Resurrection Fighting Alliance .
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
