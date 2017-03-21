IHEA 2017 Fall Seminars Set for Greenville, South Carolina
The Industrial Heating Equipment Association will host its 2017 fall seminars at the Westin Poinsett in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20. The Industrial Heating Equipment Association will host its 2017 fall seminars at the Westin Poinsett in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20. IHEA's 48th Annual Combustion seminar and its annual Safety Standards and Codes seminar will take place over the course of the two days. IHEA's Induction seminar will be a half-day event on Tuesday afternoon, September 19. Attendees to all events will enjoy access to IHEA's tabletop dxhibition and reception on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Products Finishing.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|Eldecoblows
|81
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC