IHEA 2017 Fall Seminars Set for Greenville, South Carolina

The Industrial Heating Equipment Association will host its 2017 fall seminars at the Westin Poinsett in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20. The Industrial Heating Equipment Association will host its 2017 fall seminars at the Westin Poinsett in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20. IHEA's 48th Annual Combustion seminar and its annual Safety Standards and Codes seminar will take place over the course of the two days. IHEA's Induction seminar will be a half-day event on Tuesday afternoon, September 19. Attendees to all events will enjoy access to IHEA's tabletop dxhibition and reception on Tuesday afternoon.

