Grocer Aldi to host grand opening of ...

Grocer Aldi to host grand opening of Mount Pleasant store

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Post and Courier

Aldi supermarket will host the grand opening of its second Charleston-area store Thursday in Mount Pleasant. Warren L. Wise/Staff Aldi supermarket will host the grand opening of its second Charleston-area store Thursday in Mount Pleasant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) 10 hr chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Wed Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Wed Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar 13 Venturajj2233 17
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Greenville County was issued at March 16 at 8:25PM EDT

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC