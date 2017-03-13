Grocer Aldi to host grand opening of Mount Pleasant store
Aldi supermarket will host the grand opening of its second Charleston-area store Thursday in Mount Pleasant. Warren L. Wise/Staff Aldi supermarket will host the grand opening of its second Charleston-area store Thursday in Mount Pleasant.
