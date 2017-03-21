Greenville Co. officials increase awareness about CodeRED notifications
The CodeRED emergency notification service is not new and Greenville County has had it for years. But now, leaders are pushing to get the word out about the service because many residents still don't know it exists or how it can help when there's an emergency in the area.
