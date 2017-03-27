GHS physician named medical director of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. Sarah Fabiano, MD, medical director of Greenville Health System MedTrans and AirMed Regional, has been named the state's 2016 Medical Director of the Year by the South Carolina EMS Association. The association also named GHS MedTrans the 2016 Small System of the Year.
