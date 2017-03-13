Gamecocks' baseball game against Furman postponed
The South Carolina-Furman baseball game at Fluor Field scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to expected cold temperatures for Tuesday night in Greenville. South Carolina returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at Tennessee to open SEC play.
