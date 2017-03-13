Coroner: 15-year-old dies after struck by vehicle while riding bicycle
The coroner said that a 15-year-old Greenville teen died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike. According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, Takevis Rucker of 106 Prancer Avenue in Greenville was riding his bicycle in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC