Coroner: 15-year-old dies after struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

The coroner said that a 15-year-old Greenville teen died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike. According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, Takevis Rucker of 106 Prancer Avenue in Greenville was riding his bicycle in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

