Concert preview: Legendary group Chic...

Concert preview: Legendary group Chicago remains popular among fans Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Chicago is in the middle of what figures to be two of the biggest landmark years in the group's career. Last April, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - an honor that comes in Chicago's 20th year of eligibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) 6 hr Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) 9 hr Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Tue JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Tue Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mon Venturajj2233 17
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb '17 New to the area 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Greenville County was issued at March 15 at 9:59PM EDT

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC