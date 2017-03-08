Con artists prey on immigrants fearing a Trump crackdown

This March 3, 2017 photo provided by Greenville, S.C., police shows Michael Ruiz in Greenville after his arrest on human trafficking charges, including posing as an ICE agent and swindling immigrants out of more than $70,000. Ruiz is among the con artists across the country are taking advantage of a climate of fear among immigrants by posing as federal agents and ordering them pay up or else be detained and deported, authorities and outreach groups say.

