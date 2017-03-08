Charleston got a cat cafe, and now Greenville is getting one too
"We miss our kittens," said Linda Adamthwaite, from Michigan, who took a selfie with a kitten at Pounce Cat Cafe in Charleston. Greeville is now also opening a cat cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb '17
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan '17
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC