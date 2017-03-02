Case against man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death goes forward
President Donald Trump's nominee to run Medicare and Medicaid won committee approval Thursday, clearing her for a final fl SEATTLE - Kristine Anigwe scored 34 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks and eighth-seeded California pulled away from ninth-seeded GREENVILLE, S.C. - Meoshonti Knight scored 16 points and 12th-seeded Alabama made 10 of 14 free throws in the final minute to upset fif NASSAWADOX, Va. - The case against a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on the Eastern Shore will move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan '17
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC