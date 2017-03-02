Case against man accused of stabbing ...

Case against man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death goes forward

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

President Donald Trump's nominee to run Medicare and Medicaid won committee approval Thursday, clearing her for a final fl SEATTLE - Kristine Anigwe scored 34 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks and eighth-seeded California pulled away from ninth-seeded GREENVILLE, S.C. - Meoshonti Knight scored 16 points and 12th-seeded Alabama made 10 of 14 free throws in the final minute to upset fif NASSAWADOX, Va. - The case against a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on the Eastern Shore will move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) Feb 22 Expisingthedarkness 16
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan '17 Mustang Parking G... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Greenville County was issued at March 03 at 5:11AM EST

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC