Canton HS assistant hockey coach charged in connection to sex with minor

According to officials, Locke , a Canton High School assistant boys' hockey coach, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a now 16-year-old high school female from November 2016 to February 2017. Eric Christopher Locke was arraigned yesterday at 35th District Court and is now free on a $500,000 personal bond.

