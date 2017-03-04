cancer-laser
GREENVILLE, S.C. - For patients waiting days to hear back about a cancer diagnosis, the process can be very stressful, even agonizing. Now, new technology at Bon Secours St. Francis, is turning those days of waiting for test results into just hours.
